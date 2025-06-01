New Delhi, June 1: Apple is a few months away from revealing its next major release, the iPhone 17 series. The new iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be officially announced in early September 2025. As per reports, Apple plans to introduce four new models under this series. It may include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This year, Apple appears to be making a change and is reportedly dropping the “Plus” model and replacing it with the “Air” model.

Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series between September 11 and 13, 2025. The upcoming lineup is expected to bring several upgrades compared to the iPhone 16 series. These improvements may include faster chip performance, enhanced camera quality, and better display technology. More information about the iPhone 17 series could be shared during Apple’s WWDC25 event, which begins on June 9, 2025. Alongside, Apple is also expected to unveil iOS 19 at the event, which may introduce new Apple Intelligence features. Alcatel V3 Ultra 5G, Alcatel V3 Pro 5G and Alcatel V3 Classic 5G Sale To Start in India on June 2, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may be powered by the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to get the standard A19 chip and the base iPhone 17 model is expected to use the A18 chip based on TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process, the same one found in the iPhone 16.

Apple’s iPhone 17 series is expected to bring display and camera upgrades. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro could offer 6.3-inch displays, and the iPhone 17 Air may include a 6.6-inch display with a 5.5mm profile. Camera improvements could include a new horizontal layout for Pro models and up to three 48MP sensors on the Pro Max. The base iPhone 17 might feature a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone Air may get a single 48MP rear and 24MP front camera. Pro models are likely to include a Tetraprism Telephoto lens and 24MP front cameras. Nothing Phone 3 May Launch Without Glyph Interface, Teaser Hints Major Design Change.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to come with premium pricing in India. The base model, iPhone 17, could be priced at around INR 89,900. The new iPhone 17 Air may be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be available for about INR 1,39,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be priced near INR 1,64,900.

