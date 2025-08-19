Lava Mobiles will launch its first-ever gaming smartphone, Lava Play Ultra 5G, in India on August 20, 2025 (tomorrow). So far, the India-based smartphone company has confirmed that it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, likely achieving up to a 7,00,000 AnTuTu score. Lava Play Ultra 5G is also confirmed to have a 120Hz AMOLED display. According to the leaks, the Play Ultra 5G from Lava Mobiles can also come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It is expected to have a 6.67-inch screen. Lava Play Ultra 5G price is expected to be under INR 15,000. REDMI 15 5G Launched Today in India With 7,000mAh Silicon Carbon Battery, 144Hz Display; Check Price, Features and Specifications of New Redmi Smartphone.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Launch in India Tomorrow (August 20, 2025) at 8 PM

Shhh… only the OP squad knows. 🤫 The beast is about to arrive! 🔥 Join the Launch Party tomorrow at 8PM on our YouTube channel & snag your chance to be 1 of 3 winners of the all-new Play Ultra 5G. You excited to join us for the launch? Comment below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/CzQv2QNTEP — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 19, 2025

