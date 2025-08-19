REDMI 15 5G has been launched in India on August 19, 2025 (today) with a massive 7,000mAh silicon carbon battery and a 144Hz display. The new smartphone from Xiaomi's sub-brand, REDMI, has several unique features and specifications under INR 15,000. It boasts a 6.9-inch Full HD+ display with 850 nits of peak brightness, runs on Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and has HyperOS 2.0 (based on Android 15). The REDMI 15 5G has LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 2.2 storage, AI features like Circle to Search and Google's Gemini. It has 50MP dual rear cameras, an 8MP selfie camera and AI camera features. REDMI 15 5G price in India starts at INR 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Higher variants are priced differently. The smartphone's sale will begin on August 28, 2025. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Price Launch on August 20, 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme P4 Series 5G.

REDMI 15 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

The Power Revolution has begun! The Redmi 15 5G is here to set new benchmarks: ▪️EV-grade silicon carbon 7000mAhA Battery ▪️Snapdragon power with AI ▪️Largest, smoothest display in the segment* ▪️Slimmest 7000mAh phone in the segment* Starting at ₹14,999. Sale starts 28th Aug! pic.twitter.com/Kt7Ri3ZJo5 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)