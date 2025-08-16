Lava Play Ultra 5G specifications and features have been leaked online ahead of its launch date announcement. According to various tipsters, the upcoming Lava smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor offering nearly 7,00,000 AnTuTu score, a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is leaked to have dual-stereo speakers, dual-mic for noise cancellation, a Glossy back design and gameboost mode. The smartphone will launch with a 64MP Sony IMX682 camera. Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India is said to be under INR 15,000. Redmi 15 5G Launch Set in India on August 19, 2025 With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3; Check Other Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Price Range Leaked 

Lava Play Ultra 5G Specifications and Features Leaked

Lava Play Ultra 5G Specs Leaked

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)