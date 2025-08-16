Lava Play Ultra 5G specifications and features have been leaked online ahead of its launch date announcement. According to various tipsters, the upcoming Lava smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor offering nearly 7,00,000 AnTuTu score, a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging and UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the Lava Play Ultra 5G is leaked to have dual-stereo speakers, dual-mic for noise cancellation, a Glossy back design and gameboost mode. The smartphone will launch with a 64MP Sony IMX682 camera. Lava Play Ultra 5G price in India is said to be under INR 15,000. Redmi 15 5G Launch Set in India on August 19, 2025 With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3; Check Other Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Price Range Leaked

LAVA Play Ultra 5G Expected Specs :- Price ~15K • 6.67" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED Display • 64MP Dual rear cam • 5000mAh 🔋+33W • MTK Dimensity 7300, UFS 3.1 • Dual Stereo speakers 🔊 • Android 15 • 3.5mm audio jack Thoughts..? pic.twitter.com/XHMNxI0F9G — Pushpendra Kumar (@143_pushpendra) August 16, 2025

Lava Play Ultra 5G Specifications and Features Leaked

Lava Play Ultra key features and specifications: - MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip - 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED - UFS 3.1 storage - 64MP Sony IMX682 - Dual stereo speakers - Dual mic for noise cancellation - 5000mAh battery - 33W fast charging - Glossy back design - Gameboost Mode - 7… pic.twitter.com/i5t12TVx1N — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 16, 2025

Lava Play Ultra 5G Specs Leaked

Lava Play Ultra specifications: - MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip - 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED - UFS 3.1 storage - 64MP Sony IMX682 - Dual stereo speakers - Dual mic for noise cancellation - 5000mAh battery - 33W fast charging - Glossy back design - Gameboost Mode - 7 Lakh+ AnTuTu… pic.twitter.com/ef9Et4J9aa — Pawan Jaiswal (@Pkhubhai) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)