Redmi 15 5G is set to launch in India on August 19, 2025, with a 7,000mAh battery and a 144Hz higher refresh rate display. The upcoming Redmi smartphone is confirmed to launch with a 6.9-inch display and Xiaomi HyperOS 2. Besides, it will come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor and a 50MP primary camera. Redmi 15 5G will be offered in Sandy Purple, Frosted White and Midnight Black. As per the reports, the Redmi 15 5G price in the Indian market could be around INR 17,999. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Sale Begins in India on Today; From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About New Lava Smartphone.

Redmi 15 5G Launching in India on August 19, 2025

Larger. Smarter. Efficient. Meet the 7000mAhA Battery on the Redmi 15 5G. - EV-grade Silicon-Carbon Battery - Long-lasting performance that keeps up with your day (and night). - 18W reverse charging to power up your other devices. Power Revolution starts on 19th Aug. pic.twitter.com/151oIQYlmF — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)