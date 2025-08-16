Lava Mobiles has teased its first-ever gaming smartphone, Lava Play Ultra 5G, confirming its imminent launch. The upcoming Lava Play Ultra 5G will get an iPhone-like triple camera design on the rear with a large square module. In a social media post, Lava said, "Strike Fast. Flex Hard. The game changes soon." The teaser video showed the design only. Lava Play Ultra 5G price, specifications and features are yet to be revealed. Redmi 15 5G Launch Set in India on August 19, 2025 With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3; Check Other Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Teaser Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lava Mobiles (@lava_mobiles)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)