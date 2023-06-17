While the layoffs threat looms over employees worldwide, the latest report by Goldman Sachs has raised worry. The American firm has said as many as 300 million full-time jobs around the world could be automated in some way by the newest wave of artificial intelligence that has spawned platforms like ChatGPT. The report predicted that approximately 18% of global work could be automated, with advanced economies expected to experience a greater impact compared to emerging markets. AI Responsible for Layoffs? About 4,000 Employees in US Lost Their Jobs in May 2023 Due to Artificial Intelligence, Says Report.

Layoffs To Hit 300 Million Employees?

Goldman Sachs economists report that as many as 300 million full-time jobs worldwide could be automated by artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 17, 2023

