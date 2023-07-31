Elon Musk's Twitter which became X recently has been reportedly accused of intimidation by an anti-hate speech campaign group. the development comes after Twitter is said to have threatened legal action against the campaign group Center for Countering Digital Hate. Twitter which is now called X called the group's false claims of rising hate speech on the micro-blogging platform. The Anti-hate speech group has also accused Elon Musk's X Corp of intimidation and said the threat is an attempt to silence criticism. The group received a letter from Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro which has accused the group of making "inflammatory, outrageous, and false or misleading assertions about Twitter". Meanwhile, Musk also responded to the situation and in a tweet said, "Let’s pull the mask off this organization and see who is really behind it". Elon Musk to Make X World’s Most Valuable Financial Institution, Says ‘Will Execute the Plan I Had For 22 Years’ (Watch Video).

Anti-Hate Speech Group Accuses X Corp of Intimidation

NEWS: 𝕏/Twitter is threatening legal action against the campaign group Center for Countering Digital Hate, over what it says are the group's false claims of rising hate speech on the platform. In response, the group has accused X Corp of intimidation and said the threat is an… pic.twitter.com/goiOiNkYct — X News Daily (@xDaily) July 31, 2023

Let's Pull the Mask off This Organization

Let’s pull the mask off this organization and see who is really behind it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

