During an event on Sunday, Elon Musk said that he will execute the plan that he had for 22 years ‘to make X the most valuable financial institution in the world’. Earlier, the CEO of microblogging site Twitter further said that he turned down incentives from San Francisco officials because of fear that his company would relocate its headquarters from the American metropolis. According to him, San Francisco is in a downward cycle as "one company after another" has gone or is about to leave the city. He said that when "chips are down," one can tell who their true friends are. ‘X’ Logo Installed on Twitter Building Fumes Neighbours Over Strong Lighting Scheme, Elon Musk Says Won’t Leave San Francisco (Watch Video).

Elon Musk to Make X World’s Most Valuable Financial Institution

Elon Musk says he will execute the plan he has had for 22 years to make X the most valuable financial institution in the world.pic.twitter.com/syso1tOEXj — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)