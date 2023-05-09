LinkedIn is likely to cut over 700 jobs, according to reports. As per a report in Reuters, the social media network company owned by Microsoft Corp which focuses on business professionals on Monday said that it would cut 716 jobs as demand wavers. Besides, LinkedIn is also shutting down its China-focused job application. LinkedIn Crosses 100 Million Members in India, Its 2nd Largest Market; 56% Growth in Over Last Three Years.

LinkedIn To Cut Over 700 Jobs

BREAKING: LinkedIn to cut over 700 jobs — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)