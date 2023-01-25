Microsoft Teams and Outlook Mail faced a major outage for many users are unable to load websites and sent emails. Thousands of users in India and the globe are unable to access the website's multiple services including Teams and Outlook. Microsoft Corporation is investigating the issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. Downdetector reports that over 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India. Microsoft Down: Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Outlook and Teams Services Suffer Global Outage Including India.

Check Tweet From Microsoft:

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

