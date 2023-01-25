Microsoft’s Teams app is down for thousands of users in India on Wednesday. Several users flooded the internet with memes where corporate workers were celebrating. The company has said it is investigating the issue. Employees of numerous organisations had a fun day as they flooded social media with memes after Microsoft's messaging application MS Teams and Outlook went down during a busy mid-week day. Microsoft Down: Outlook Mail, Teams Services Hit by Major Global Outage Including India, Thousands of Users Face Problems.

Microsoft Down:

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

People Celebrate With Hilarious Memes:

Me after realising MS Teams and outlook is down. #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/x1X2609hVE — Yashdip Does Cricket 🏏 (@YASHDIPRAUT) January 25, 2023

#MicrosoftTeams Microsoft teams has stopped which means work has stopped Everyone: pic.twitter.com/BslPGQilqg — Trojan_Horse (@Sampath0623) January 25, 2023

#outlook is down in india boss :we have lots of work to do Meanwhile me :#Microsoft #MicrosoftTeams pic.twitter.com/k882g0p5Bf — atul paghal (@PaghalAtul) January 25, 2023

