Minecraft is back with a new update. The Minecraft update will bring "Chase the Skies" which is set to release on June 17. It brings a unique flying experience to the game with the happy ghast. As Minecraft said, "The Chase the Skies drop not only brings an exciting flying mount to Minecraft – the happy ghast – but that it's coming soon, opening up the skies for exploring, crafting, and (hopefully) surviving." The Minecraft update is expected to bring a new adventure in the skies, starting from the depths of the Nether. In the Nether, players will find skeletons, Endermen, lakes of lava, and more.

Minecraft Chase the Skies Will Launch on June 17

Get ready to Chase the Skies on June 17! Raise a happy ghast, experience a new music disc and much more. Players on Bedrock Edition will also get to experience our biggest official visual refresh: Vibrant Visuals! https://t.co/BJVvg8iDG1 pic.twitter.com/EfRhFuwCMd — Minecraft (@Minecraft) June 13, 2025

