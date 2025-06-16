PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on June 16, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and informed players about the upcoming maintenance schedule for the Console Update 36.1. As per the announcement, live servers will go under maintenance for around 8 hours on June 19 at 1:00 AM UTC / 10:00 AM KST (June 19, 6:30 AM IST). The maintenance is planned to prepare the game for the release of the 36.1 update. The team has not shared full details about what the new update will include, but players can expect the latest improvements and fixes once the update is live. Mattel Partners With Sam Altman-Run OpenAI To Develop AI-Powered Toy Innovations, First Product Launch Expected Later This Year.

PUBG Battlegrounds Console Update 36.1

[Console] Update #36.1 maintenance schedule Live servers will enter maintenance for approx. 8 hours starting June 19 1:00am UTC / 10:00am KST. After the maintenance is complete, contents for #36.1 update will be available. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) June 16, 2025

