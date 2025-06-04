The Motorola Razr 60 sale officially begins today, June 4, 2025, in India at 12 PM. Motorola's flip phone was launched on May 28, 2025, with a 6.9-inch pOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.6-inch cover pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor and is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. Motorola Razr 60 flip phone runs on Android 15 and has dual rear cameras (50MP + 13MP) and a 32MP front camera. The Motorola Razr 60 price in India starts at INR 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Date Confirmed, Nothing’s Flagship Smartphone Is Set to Arrive on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Razr 60 5G Sale Will Start Today at 12 PM

Flip it. Snap it. Repeat. It’s #DangerouslyCool & refuses to back down.​ The #MotorolaRazr60 comes with a Titanium-tough hinge, Gorilla Glass Victus™, & IP48-rated protection — tested for over 500,000 flips. ​ At just ₹49,999. Sale starts from 4th June 12PM — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 3, 2025

