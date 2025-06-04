Nothing has confirmed the launch date of its flagship smartphone, Nothing Phone 3, for the global market on July 1, 2025. The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 is expected to arrive without Glyph Interface and is expected to house either Snapdragon 8 Elite or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The other expected specifications and features include a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging and 20W wireless charging. Nothing Phone 3 may have 50MP triple cameras on the rear, a 32MP camera on the front and a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display. Nothing Phone 3 price could be between INR 50,000 to INR 70,000, as per rumours. Nothing Phone 3 Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in July 2025, Likely To Skip Glyph Interface; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Date Confirmed to Be July 1, 2025

Come to Play. Phone (3). 1 July, 10:30PM IST. pic.twitter.com/jCUIuE0cfu — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 3, 2025

