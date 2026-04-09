Meta has introduced Muse Spark, its most advanced AI model to date and the first from Meta Superintelligence Labs. Described as faster and smarter, the natively multimodal reasoning model now powers the Meta AI app and website, with rollout to WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and AI glasses planned in the coming weeks. Muse Spark supports tool use, visual chain of thought and multi-agent orchestration for complex tasks in science, maths, health and agentic workflows. It offers competitive performance in multimodal perception and reasoning while remaining small and fast by design. The closed source release marks a strategic shift for Meta as it competes in the race toward personal superintelligence. Users can try it immediately at meta.ai. Google Maps Integrates Gemini AI To Auto-Generate Photo Captions.

Meta Muse Spark AI Model Launched

Today we’re introducing Muse Spark, our most powerful model yet, giving you a faster and smarter Meta AI. Muse Spark currently powers the Meta AI app and website and will be rolling out to @whatsapp, @Instagram, @facebook, @messenger, and AI glasses in the coming weeks.… — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) April 8, 2026

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