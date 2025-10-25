The Nothing Phone 3a Android 16 Beta has been rolled out with several new changes and improvements. The UK-based smartphone company has introduced Lock Glimpse, a lock screen wallpaper feature with nine categories. The Android 16 Beta is available on both the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro smartphones. The update brings redesigned, lighter icons and a new Sketch camera preset developed by photographer Jordan Hemingway. Nothing has warned that this early beta may cause instability, overheating, and battery drain due to initial indexing. It retains the same pre-installed apps as Nothing OS 4.0 Beta, with only some being removable. For the first time, select non-flagship models will include optional third-party apps chosen for functionality and sustainability. The Android 16 Beta also alters the visual design of the lock screen. Nothing confirmed that it will begin adding bloatware to its devices, except for flagship models. One user remarked that many had switched to the brand for its ad-free, clean user interface. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price, Specifications and Features, Here's Everything to Expect About Upcoming Smartphone by Nothing.

Nothing Phone 3a Gets Android 16 Beta Update

Officially Confirmed : Except flagships, other Nothing phones will come with : 🔴 3rd party apps (bloatwares) !! They already introduced Glance which is basically Ads on their phones !! After heavily market themselves as having clean UI , they're doing this now ! — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 25, 2025

Nothing Phone 3a Android 16 Beta Released

Nothing introduces Lock Screen Glance (Glimpse), which is basically ads. They’ll also start adding bloatware to their smartphones, except for the flagship series (Nothing Phone 1, 2, and 3). This is a bad move by Nothing, as many users switched to the brand for its clean,… pic.twitter.com/7TGyr3FOJk — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)