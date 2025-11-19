Nothing Phone 3a Lite launch date in India is confirmed on November 27, 2025. The smartphone is teased in Black and White colour variants. The Nothing Phone (3a) Lite is expected to come with a 6.77-inch display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The device may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and could feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It is likely to include a 16MP front camera. Phone 3a Lite might come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in India is rumoured to be around INR 21,999. POCO F8 Ultra, POCO F8 Pro Battery Details Revealed Ahead of November 26 Launch; Check Other Confirmed Specifications and Features Here.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date in India

Phone (3a) Lite. 27.11. 12:00 PM. Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/soQ00zSLUH — Nothing India (@nothingindia) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nothing India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

