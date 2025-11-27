The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will launch today in India at 12 PM. The device features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will include a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging, and run Android 15-based OxygenOS 3.5. Other features include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, an IP54 rating, and 5G connectivity. The price of the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Likely Coming With Upgraded Bixby, South Korean Tech Giant Talking With Perplexity for Possible Integration: Report.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launching Today

Phone (3a) Lite. 27.11. 12:00 PM. Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/soQ00zSLUH — Nothing India (@nothingindia) November 17, 2025

