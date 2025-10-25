Mumbai, October 25: The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to launch soon, likely in the global market, including India. The smartphone may continue to have a similar design to the Phone 3a launched in March this year. Ahead of the launch, several specifications and features of the device have been leaked online before Nothing could announce its official launch

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to go on sale in Europe on November 4 as per a French outlet Dealabs, reported by Gizmochina. The report said that Nothing has not released any teaser about the Phone 3a Lite launch, which could raise questions about whether the device is really on the way. It added that the device would be a "surprise launch" if the rumours about 4 November turn out to be true. iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Pro Launch Expected in China on October 30, India Launch in November; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications and Features (Leaked)

Nothing phone 3a (lite) -6.77" 120hz fhd+ AMOLED LTPS display -Dimensity 7300 pro -5000mAh battery, 33W charge -32mp front -50mp main + 50mp UW, 4k@30 -NothingOS 3.5,3+4 years OS -no glyphs -LPDDR5X UFS 2.2 -Gorilla glass 5 f&b, IP64 COLOR:WHITE, BLACK -8/128 ₹21,999,23,999 pic.twitter.com/ppmAkKDja2 — Rakesh chakma (@parthiv_chakma) October 24, 2025

Nothing Phone 3a Price Leaks, Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 3a price in France is expected to be 249.99 EUR (around INR 25,500), and in other European countries, it could be 239.90 EUR (around INR 24,500). The Nothing Phone 3a is available in Europe at 349.99 EUR (around INR 35,700). The report mentioned that the device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and come with an Android 15-based operating system. The SoC could be paired with the Arm Mali-G615 GPU. Redmi Turbo 5 Likely To Launch in November With 8,500–9,000mAh Battery, Will Be Introduced As ‘POCO X8 Pro’ Globally; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

According to a tipster, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite could feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPS display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. The device may not come with the Glyph Light interface. It is said that the Phone 3a Lite could feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP selfie camera.

