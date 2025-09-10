OnePlus, ahead of its official launch of the next-gen flagship model, announced it will introduce a higher refresh rate display, as per reports. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch its OnePlus 15 model this year in the domestic market with the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. It is expected to have a 165Hz refresh rate display, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, 50MP+50MP+50MP triple rear and 32MP selfie camera. It will retain an IP68/89 rating for protection against water and dust. A report said that OnePlus could likely introduce up to a 265Hz refresh rate. As per new leaks, It will be launched in Original Dune, Absolute Black and Mist Purple colors. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications, Sale and Pre-Order Details Revealed; Know Every Details of New Apple iPhone 17 Series Models Launched in India.

OnePlus 15 Likely Coming With Higher Refresh Rate Display, Reportedly up to 265Hz

OnePlus officially confirms its upcoming smartphone will feature an ultra-high refresh rate display. 265Hz refresh rate incoming? 👀 pic.twitter.com/8IsdinrbhB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 10, 2025

OnePlus 15 Colors Leaked

OnePlus 15 confirmed color variants: ⚪️ Original Dune (Titanium) 211g± ⚫️ Absolute Black (Black) 215g± 🟣 Mist Purple (Purple) 215g± pic.twitter.com/VazP35uuwB — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) September 10, 2025

