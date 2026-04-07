OnePlus has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nord 6, in India and global markets today. Launched to strengthen the brand's position in the competitive mid-tier segment, the device introduces several hardware upgrades, including a high-performance processor and a significantly larger battery capacity. The launch event, which was live-streamed across the company’s social media platforms, highlighted the device's enhanced durability and specialised connectivity features designed specifically for the Indian market.

The OnePlus Nord 6 aims to differentiate itself through a focus on extreme battery longevity and a display that rivals flagship models. While maintaining the signature OnePlus design philosophy, this version serves as a technical upgrade for users seeking high-end gaming capabilities and robust weather resistance. By merging the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset with advanced silicon-carbon battery technology, OnePlus has positioned this handset as a distinct option for power users and mobile enthusiasts. Vivo X300 Ultra Review: Flagship Features 6,600mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with a dedicated G2 Wi-Fi chip intended to improve signal reception in congested environments. It features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits, protected by Crystal Guard Glass. For photography, the handset utilizes a 50MP Sony primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. The device also includes a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

A significant feature of the Nord 6 is its advanced protection rating, featuring IP66, IP68, and IP69K certifications. This allows the device to withstand high-pressure water jets and submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water. The phone runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, offering a streamlined user interface and updated system optimisations. Additionally, the massive 9,000mAh battery marks a major shift in the series, leveraging silicon-carbon technology to maintain a manageable device profile while providing extended usage times.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price in India (Expected)

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to be priced in the INR 35,000 to INR 40,000 segment. Despite global trends indicating an increase in component costs due to memory chip shortages, OnePlus has managed to keep the device within the sub-INR 40,000 bracket. Available in Black, Mint, and Silver colour options, the smartphone will compete against the likes of the Nothing Phone 4a and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. Sales are expected to commence shortly through official online channels and retail partners across India. Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue Special Edition Launched in Japan, Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The digital unveiling is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST and will be live-streamed across the company’s official YouTube channel and social media handles

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).