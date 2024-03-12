Elon Musk sued OpenAI over the founding agreement and reportedly said in the lawsuit that the Sam Altman-run OpenAI radically departed from its original mission. The feud between the tech billionaire and OpenAI has been escalating for days. Now, the OpenAI has called the legal claims as "incoherent". Further, the legal response said that the relief that Elon Musk seeks is "extraordinary" as his claims are "contrived." As per a report, Elon Musk requests an order compelling the ChatGPT-developer to reorganise its tech according to the terms of his fictitious contract. Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Claims No Founding Agreement With Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

OpenAI Calling Elon Musk's Claims To Be 'Incoherent':

NEWS: Open AI has called Elon's legal claims "incoherent". Its legal response said, "The relief Musk seeks is as extraordinary as his claims are contrived. He requests an order compelling OpenAI to reorganize its tech in accordance with the terms of his fictitious contract." pic.twitter.com/MPC4rgFB1b — X News Daily (@xDaily) March 12, 2024

