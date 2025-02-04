OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reportedly signed a deal with the South Korean tech giant Kakao. The agreement comes as OpenAI looks to strengthen its position in the global market, after competition from China’s AI company DeepSeek. The partnership reportedly aims to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT into Kakao's new AI services. Sam Altman, during his visit to Seoul, also met with SoftBank Group Head Masayoshi Son and Samsung Electronics Co. Chairman Lee Jae-yong to discuss AI cooperation. Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Expected To Visit India on February 5, Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi During Trip; Check Details.

