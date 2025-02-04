New Delhi, February 4: Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, is likely to visit India on February 5, 2025. The visit will mark Sam Altman's return to India after nearly two years and comes at a crucial time when OpenAI faces legal challenges and increasing competition from Chinese firms.

Sam Altman's previous visit to India was in 2023, during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In that meeting, they explored the potential of AI for India's growth. Altman is expected to engage in discussions with government officials regarding various matters, which may also include OpenAI's legal challenges in the country. Sam Altman Reveals OpenAI’s Plans for AI-Powered Devices As ChatGPT Maker Files Patent for Consumer Products Including Headsets, Glasses and More; Check Details.

As per multiple reports, during Sam Altman’s trip to India, he may meet with key government figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. These discussions are expected to focus on the development and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Altman's visit comes at a time when OpenAI faces increasing challenges in the AI sector.

Recently, the Chinese firm Deepseek has made waves in the AI industry with the R1 model. Deepseek's R1 has even surpassed ChatGPT to become the top free app on Apple's App Store. Additionally, Nvidia experienced a significant loss of USD 590 billion in market value following the rise of Deepseek. What Is OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent? Know About AI Agent Launched in ChatGPT for Multi-Step Research on Internet for Complex Tasks; Check How To Use It.

Sam Altman is expected to OpenAI's legal challenges in the country with government officials. The company is currently facing allegations of copyright infringement, specifically a lawsuit filed by the news agency ANI, which alleged that OpenAI had violated copyright laws. The case was filed in a New Delhi court and has expanded to involve local book publishers and various digital media outlets, some of which are owned by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. However, reports indicate that OpenAI claims to use only publicly available data in a manner with fair use principles.

