OpenAI will soon open its first office in India. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 22, 2025, and confirmed the move. He said, “We are opening our first office in india later this year! and i'm looking forward to visiting next month.” Altman praised the rapid adoption of AI in the country, and noted, “AI adoption in india has been amazing to watch, ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year and we are excited to invest much more in india.” Co-founder Greg Brockman added, “We've just announced plans for an OpenAI office in New Delhi.” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the decision and said, “Bharat is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation. OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen.” ‘Macrohard’: Elon Musk Announces AI Software Company To Take On Microsoft, Says ‘Possible To Simulate Them Entirely With AI’.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Confirms Opening First Office in India

we are opening our first office in india later this year! and i'm looking forward to visiting next month. ai adoption in india has been amazing to watch--chatgpt users grew 4x in the past year--and we are excited to invest much more in india! — Sam Altman (@sama) August 22, 2025

OpenAI Co-Founder Says ‘We’ve Just Announced Plans for an OpenAI Office in New Delhi’

We've just announced plans for an OpenAI office in New Delhi: https://t.co/9rZIf94obX — Greg Brockman (@gdb) August 22, 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says ‘We Welcome OpenAI’s Partnership’

Bharat is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation. As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI. We welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every… https://t.co/jkRRTA4kCs — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)