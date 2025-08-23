Elon Musk is building a new company to rival Microsoft. Musk shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 22, 2025, and announced a “purely AI software company called Macrohard.” He described the name as “tongue-in-cheek,” but made it clear the “project is very real.” It marks Musk’s move in the software industry using artificial intelligence (AI). As per reports, the announcement came weeks after xAI registered the Macrohard trademark with the US Patent office. In the post, Musk invited people to join xAI and help build Macrohard. He said, ‘In principle, given that software companies like Microsoft do not themselves manufacture any physical hardware, it should be possible to simulate them entirely with AI.” Musk first mentioned “Macrohard >> Microsoft” in a post back in 2021. Grok App: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out New Update With Improvements for Companions and Imagine.

Elon Musk Announces AI Software Company, Macrohard

Join @xAI and help build a purely AI software company called Macrohard. It’s a tongue-in-cheek name, but the project is very real! In principle, given that software companies like Microsoft do not themselves manufacture any physical hardware, it should be possible to simulate… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Macrohard >> Microsoft’

Macrohard >> Microsoft — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2021

