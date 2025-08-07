OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced a major step in bringing AI tools for the US General Services Administration (GSA). He revealed that “OpenAI is providing ChatGPT access to the entire federal workforce.” Employees across the US federal agencies will be able to use ChatGPT Enterprise to improve their daily tasks. In a blog post, OpenAI explained the details of its new partnership with the US General Services Administration as a “transformative initiative.” The blog post read, “This effort delivers on a core pillar of the Trump Administration’s AI Action Plan. Participating U.S. federal agencies will be able to use our leading frontier models through ChatGPT Enterprise, for the nominal cost of $1 per agency for the next year. “ GPT-5 Release: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Hints at Reveal of Its Upcoming AI Model.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ‘We Are Providing ChatGPT Access to the Entire Federal Workforce’

we are providing ChatGPT access to the entire federal workforce! (for $1 a year per agency)https://t.co/avYIinWPXX — Sam Altman (@sama) August 6, 2025

