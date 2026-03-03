A video going viral on social media shows former President Bill Clinton smiling while flipping through old Jeffrey Epstein during the deposition on the Epstein Probe. In the viral clip, Bill Clinton is seen flipping through old Epstein photos as he goes on smiling and nodding during the deposition. As the video moves ahead, Clinton's attorney is stepping in and pulled the documents away from him. During the deposition, the former President distanced himself from Epstein while Hillary Clinton repeatedly told the House committee that she never even recalled meeting Jeffrey Epstein. Clinton Epstein Deposition Videos Released by Oversight Committee; Bill and Hillary Distance Themselves From Financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill Clinton Smiles As He Flips Through Epstein Photos During Deposition

Bill Clinton is smiling while looking back through old Epstein photos & nodding over memories🤣 His attorney snatches them out of Bill’s hands. pic.twitter.com/JlF0jFUwQm — Star S.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DominguezH31015) March 2, 2026

Video Shows Bill Clinton's Attorney Snatching Documents from His Hand

Former President Bill Clinton was seen flipping through old Epstein photos, smiling and nodding at his deposition, until his attorney stepped in and pulled them away. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/rFCpBq23Vp — AF Post (@AFpost) March 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official YouTube Account of GOP Oversight). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

