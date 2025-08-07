OpenAI is hinting at a major reveal on Thursday, and all signs point toward the debut of its ChatGPT-5 model. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 6, 2025. the company said, “LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT” (around 10:30 PM IST). A few recent signs have pointed toward an imminent release of OpenAI GPT-5 model. If you notice carefully, the “s” in the word “livestream” has been replaced with the number “5”, indirectly hinting at what's coming." OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently shared a screenshot that showed “ChatGPT 5” in his post. A day later, the company’s head of applied research said, "Excited to see how the public receives GPT-5." GPT-5 Release Date Revealed: Flowith Says OpenAI’s Next AI Model to Launch on August 7, 2025.

OpenAI Hints at Reveal of GPT-5 AI Model

LIVE5TREAM THURSDAY 10AM PT — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 6, 2025

Sam Altman Teases GPT-5 Model

‘Excited To See How the Public Receives GPT-5’

Excited to see how the public receives GPT-5 ! 🚀 — Boris Power (@BorisMPower) August 4, 2025

