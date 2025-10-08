Opera announced that the OpenAI Sora 2 AI video generation model is immediately available to Opera Neon browser users. OpenAI launched Sora 2 at the end of September, allowing users to generate videos with sound by typing a text prompt. Opera Neon users can access the Sora 2 model and create videos. Furthermore, they can share the generated videos with others directly from the browser. Opera stated that OpenAI's video tool is accessible globally to Neon browser users. Grok Imagine V0.9 Released: Elon Musk Asks Grok Users To Generate Videos From Still Images Using Newly Improved Version.

Opera Neon Users Get OpenAI Sora 2 Video Generation Tool

Sora 2 by @OpenAI is immediately available for Opera Neon users! 🦾 Choose Make, and just tell Opera Neon to use Sora 2 & the best part? • Easily share with others, directly from your browser • Opera AI engine = model agnostic • available across most regions of the world pic.twitter.com/u9wgP3n0Tk — Opera (@opera) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Opera X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

