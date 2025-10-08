xAI has released a new version of Grok Imagine, version 0.9, with massive upgrades. The company rolled out Grok Imagine v0.9, offering improvements in visual quality, motion, audio generation, and other aspects. Elon Musk asked users to create videos using Imagine v0.9 by uploading still photos. He said, "Try the much-improved v0.9 Grok Imagine." Google Search AI Mode Expands to Over 40 New Countries, Adds Support for 36 More Languages.

Grok Imagine V.09 Released Offering Improvement in Video Generation

Introducing Imagine v0.9, our new video generation model with massive upgrades from v0.1 in visual quality, motion, audio generation, and more. Now available for free on all our products: https://t.co/2DPEzEZ03e pic.twitter.com/EzMmKE7V3u — xAI (@xai) October 7, 2025

Elon Musk Asks Users to Try Grok Imagine V0.9

