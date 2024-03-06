Elon Musk is ready to drop the lawsuit against OpenAI, however, there's a condition. According to the Insider Paper, Elon Musk said that he would drop the lawsuit against OpenAI if they changed their name to ClosedAI. It must be noted that in his lawsuit, Elon Musk alleged that OpenAI has become “a closed-source de facto subsidiary” of Microsoft. Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Hit Back at Elon Musk’s Lawsuit, Says ‘Musk Wanted Us To Merge With Tesla or He Wanted Full Control’.

Elon Musk to Drop Lawsuit Against OpenAI?

JUST IN - Elon Musk says he will drop lawsuit against OpenAI if they change name to ClosedAI — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 6, 2024

