Sam Altman announced that, over the next few weeks, OpenAI would launch "new compute-intensive" AI tools for Pro subscribers because of the associated costs. He said that some OpenAI products would be offered to users at additional fees. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated, "Our intention remains to drive the cost of intelligence down as aggressively as we can and make our services widely available, and we are confident we will get there over time." However, with these launches, the company aims to explore possibilities with new compute at today's model costs. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Expected To Launch Today Globally, Will Rival Upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor.

OpenAI Launching New Compute-Intensive Products: Sam Altman

Over the next few weeks, we are launching some new compute-intensive offerings. Because of the associated costs, some features will initially only be available to Pro subscribers, and some new products will have additional fees. Our intention remains to drive the cost of… — Sam Altman (@sama) September 21, 2025

