MediaTek is set to launch its new Dimensity processor on September 22, 2025 (today) at 14:00 GMT+8. In India, the event will take place at 4:30 PM. During the event, the chip giant is expected to launch its MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor to rival the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will succeed last year's MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, which powered OPPO Find X8 Pro and Vivo X200 series. OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G Sale Begins in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

MediaTek New Flagship Processor Launch Today

🌐⚡We're getting ready to reveal a new generation of MediaTek Dimensity. A flagship for what's next. Coming soon. 🚀Check back on September 22 at 14:00 GMT+8.#MediaTek #MediaTekDimensity #Flagship pic.twitter.com/TNEvMb2A6f — MediaTek (@MediaTek) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (MediaTek X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

