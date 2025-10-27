The OPPO Find X9 series will be launched in the global market on 28 October 2025 with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The upcoming smartphones will be introduced in Space Black, Titanium Grey, Velvet Red, Silk White, and Titanium Charcoal. The OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500. The standard variant will come with a 6.59-inch display, while the OPPO Find X9 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch display. The Find X9 will have a 7,025mAh battery, and the Find X9 Pro will come with a 7,500mAh battery. The standard variant offered 50MP+50MP+50MP rear and 32MP front cameras and Pro offered 50MP primary camera while keeping same rear setup. In China, the OPPO Find X9 is priced from CNY 4,399 (around INR 54,400), while the OPPO Find X9 Pro starts at CNY 5,299 (around INR 65,600). OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Features and Specifications, Here's Everything to Know About Newly Launched OPPO Find X9 Series in China.

OPPO Find X9 Series, ColorOS 16 Launch Tomorrow Globally

OPPO Find X9 Series Global Launch Event Live Streaming Link, Starting At 8:30 PM IST

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ColorOS X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

