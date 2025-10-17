Beijing, October 17: OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro flagship smartphones have been launched in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The new models have been introduced in China with a new design and several improvements. Compared to the previous OPPO Find X8, the new series features a revamped camera module. The OPPO Find X9 series also includes larger batteries compared to the previous models.

OPPO also unveiled ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, along with new features it will bring to the devices. Both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro have been launched with maxed-out specifications and features, whether related to display, battery, performance, camera, user interface, or design. Globally, the OPPO Find X9 series, along with ColorOS 16, will be launched on 28 October 2025, while the India launch date has yet to be confirmed. Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Pro Become 1st To Receive Android 16 Update As Company Begins Rollout.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

The OPPO Find X9 Pro is launched in China with a 6.78-inch LTPO display running at a 120Hz refresh rate. The 1.5K resolution screen supports HDR10, HDR Vivid, Dolby Vision, and offers peak brightness up to 3,600 nits. The Pro variant features a 7,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast wired charging. It has IP66, IP67, and IP68 ratings. The smartphone comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide-angle camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP selfie camera.

OPPO Find X9 Pro price in China is CNY 5,299 (around INR 65,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 5,699 (around INR 70,300) and CNY 5,999 (around INR 74,000), respectively. The top Find X9 Pro variant is priced at CNY 6,699 (around INR 82,600).

OPPO Find X9 Price, Specifications and Features

The OPPO Find X9 comes with a smaller 6.59-inch 1.5K resolution display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits brightness, and the same features as the Pro variant. It has a 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and has the same IP66, IP67, and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. The OPPO Find X9 offers a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera. On the front, it has 32MP camera. OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Launch Expected in China on October 17; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Flagship Smartphones.

OPPO Find X9 price in China starts at CNY 4,399 (around INR 54,300) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 16GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 4,699 (around INR 57,800) and CNY 4,999 (around INR 61,600), respectively. The top variants with 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations are priced at CNY 5,299 (around INR 65,300) and CNY 5,799 (around INR 71,500), respectively.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO Official Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

