Several users on Friday i.e. August 5 took to Twitter to report that the Paytm server is down and that they are unable to perform any transactions using Paytm. The outage is affecting not just payments but the entire app and website. Meanwhile, Paytm Money tweeted a statement saying they are working on fixing the issue at the earliest.

Not just Paytm money, regular Paytm upi app is also down. — Gautam Date (@gautam_date) August 5, 2022

PayTM Down, Who knows how many people will suffer from losses -.- #paytmdown @Paytm @PaytmMoney — Abhishek Thenua (@abhithenua) August 5, 2022

Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved — Paytm Money (@PaytmMoney) August 5, 2022

