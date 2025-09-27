Perplexity AI is reportedly testing a new version of its Sonar model, called “Sonar Testing”, which is said to be an internal upgrade to improve reasoning abilities. As per a post of (@testingcatalog), the upcoming model is expected to serve as a reasoning-focused enhancement to the current Sonar model. The Sonar is Perplexity’s in-house AI model that is optimised to offer high-quality responses to enhance the user experience. The new “Sonar Testing” version is likely a step forward in that direction. Perplexity Browsing API Coming Soon: CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Company To Offer Infrastructure Rivaling Google.

Perplexity AI Testing New ‘Sonar Testing’ Reasoning Model

BREAKING 🚨: Perplexity is testing a new "Sonar Testing" reasoning model internally. Potentially, it will arrive as a reasoning upgrade to the existing Sonar model. Imo, "Sonar Testing" is the best name ever 👀 pic.twitter.com/a1ChGPDGLh — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

