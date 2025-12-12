GPT-5.2, the most advanced frontier model by OpenAI, is now available in the API and for all Perplexity Pro and Perplexity Max subscribers. OpenAI has launched its most capable model yet, pushing the benchmark competition to the next level. The company said, "Overall, GPT-5.2 brings significant improvements in general intelligence, long-context understanding, agentic tool-calling, and vision, making it better at executing complex, real-world tasks end-to-end than any previous model." OpenAI’s GPT-5.2 provides improved coding, reasoning, scientific and maths capabilities, along with overall enhanced performance. Sora for Mickey Mouse: Disney Signs 3-Year Landmark Deal With OpenAI To Bring Iconic Characters Back Through AI Videos on Disney+ and Fan Creations.

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.2 Model With Improved Performance, Available in API

GPT-5.2 is now available in the API—our most advanced frontier model for long-running agents. https://t.co/J5i4czpKsL — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) December 11, 2025

GPT-5.2 by OpenAI Now Available for Perplexity Pro and Max Users

GPT-5.2 is now available for all Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers. pic.twitter.com/VshMRmA2Yo — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) December 11, 2025

