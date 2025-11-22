Perplexity has expanded its model options for its users with the addition of Kimi-K2 Thinking and Gemini 3 Pro models. The company confirmed the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 21, and said, "Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers now have access to Kimi-K2 Thinking and Gemini 3 Pro." Subscribers can use two advanced models to get deeper reasoning and more accurate results. Google has noted that Gemini 3 Pro can bring any idea through its advanced reasoning and multimodal abilities. It is also capable of solving complex problems in science, mathematics and more. Comet Browser Update: Perplexity Rolls Out AI-Powered Browser on Android; Check Details.

Perplexity Pro and Max Subscribers Now Have Access to Kimi-K2 Thinking and Gemini 3 Pro

Perplexity Pro and Max subscribers now have access to Kimi-K2 Thinking and Gemini 3 Pro. pic.twitter.com/iIPyMeZ71v — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Perplexity). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)