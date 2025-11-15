OpenAI has upgraded its GPT-5 series with the release of GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking. The company said the new Instant model is now more capable and better at following instructions, while the Thinking reasoning model is faster on simple tasks and more persistent on complex ones. Sam Altman-run OpenAI noted that, "GPT‑5.1 improves meaningfully on both intelligence and communication style." Perplexity has also confirmed that GPT-5.1 is now available for all its Pro and Max subscribers. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced the update and said, "GPT 5.1 on Perplexity for all Pro and Max users. Kimi K2 is coming very soon." Grok New Update: Elon Musk-Run xAI Rolls Out New Version With Bug Fixes and Grok Imagine Improvements; Check Details.

GPT-5.1 Available for Perplexity Pro and Max Subscribers

GPT 5.1 on Perplexity for all Pro and Max users. Kimi K2 is coming very soon. https://t.co/tXtyWtqDRU — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 13, 2025

