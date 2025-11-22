Comet browser is now available for Android users. Perplexity has released its AI-powered web browser for Android devices. Perplexity shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on November 20, and said, “Comet is now available for Android.” The browser can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. It is already available for Mac and Windows users. Comet uses Perplexity’s search engine to deliver fast and accurate answers. As per reports, in Comet’s Android app, the AI assistant is positioned at the bottom of the screen. The URL bar and the toolbar are also located at the bottom rather than the top. Certain features available on the desktop version are said to be not yet included in the Android app but are expected to be added in the coming weeks. ChatGPT New Feature Update: Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Rolling Out Group Chats Globally; Check Features and Know How To Use It.

Comet Browser Now Available for Android Users

Comet is now available for Android. Download today on the Google Play Store:https://t.co/uUFHu16F1P pic.twitter.com/1mP9fhBOhx — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) November 20, 2025

