After introducing the Perplexity Search API, Aravind Srinivas announced that the company would offer a browsing API as well. The Perplexity CEO said, 'Perplexity infrastructure on search and browsing will be second to none other than Google for a while, and long term, the single best.' The Perplexity Search API was announced to provide direct search results in milliseconds for grounding LLMs and agents with real-time information from the web. Grok New Update Released by Elon Musk’s xAI With New Improvements Such As Editing Uploaded Images on Grok Imagine; Check Details.
Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Browsing API Coming Soon
We will be offering a browsing API too. Stay tuned. Perplexity infrastructure on search and browsing will be second to none other than Google for a while, and long term, the single best. https://t.co/zNklN0UFz2
— Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 26, 2025
