After introducing the Perplexity Search API, Aravind Srinivas announced that the company would offer a browsing API as well. The Perplexity CEO said, 'Perplexity infrastructure on search and browsing will be second to none other than Google for a while, and long term, the single best.' The Perplexity Search API was announced to provide direct search results in milliseconds for grounding LLMs and agents with real-time information from the web. Grok New Update Released by Elon Musk’s xAI With New Improvements Such As Editing Uploaded Images on Grok Imagine; Check Details.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Says Browsing API Coming Soon

We will be offering a browsing API too. Stay tuned. Perplexity infrastructure on search and browsing will be second to none other than Google for a while, and long term, the single best. https://t.co/zNklN0UFz2 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Aravind Srinivas X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)