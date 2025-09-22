Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced today that the company’s AI-powered browser, Comet, is now available to all Pro subscribers in India. Comet can act as a smart assistant for users to automate tasks, research faster, and more. Indian users will now be able to experience a productive and AI-powered browsing experience for their needs. After the announcement, Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and hinted at upcoming updates. He said, ”The team is cooking a lot more new things which we will be shipping in the coming weeks.” While details about the new features have not been revealed yet, the company appears to be focused on making the Comet browser even more powerful in the future. Perplexity Releases Comet Browser to All Pro Subscribers in India: CEO Aravind Srinivas.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Hints New Comet Features Coming Soon

🙏 💫 🔥 The team is cooking a lot more new things which we will be shipping in the coming weeks https://t.co/pmgB4fNig3 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 22, 2025

