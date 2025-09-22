Perplexity is rolling out its Comet browser for all Pro subscribers in India. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 22, 2025, and said, "Today we released @comet to all Perplexity Pro subscribers in India." This development introduces Perplexity’s AI-powered browser, Comet, to Pro subscribers in India, enabling them to browse and work online on various tasks. Perplexity’s Comet Browser is an AI-powered assistant that helps its users to automate tasks, explore the web, manage emails, and more. Grok Web New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Grok Speech’ Mode to Web Version, Allowing Users To Generate Images or Animation With Integrated Speech or Audio.

Perplexity Releases Comet to All Pro Subscribers in India

Today we released @comet to all Perplexity Pro subscribers in India — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)