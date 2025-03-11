Sony, according to a report, is experimenting with the AI-powered PlayStation character(s). The latest development came to light when a tipster shared an internal video of Sony PlayStation showing the AI-powered version of Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West video game. The Verge reported that the video was uploaded to YouTube but was soon taken down due to a copyright claim by Muso company, which advertises Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), i.e. PlayStation. Sony showcased an AI-powered version of Aloy in Horizon Forbidden West, capable of voice interactions and facial movements, as a prototype developed with Guerrilla Games. iOS 18.3.2 Update: Apple Expected To Launch Minor iOS Update Next Week, Likely To Include Bug Fixes and Address Security Vulnerabilities.

Sony Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Characters

REPORT: Sony appears to be working on an AI-powered characters from its big franchises🚀 A leaked footage showed Aloy from Horizon series responding to someone talking to her, which is still a prototype, according to SIE Director of Software Engineering Sharwin Raghoebardajal.… pic.twitter.com/5HkpT2Dn4x — Rino (@RinoTheBouncer) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)