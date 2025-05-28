POVA Curve 5G is set to launch on May 29, 2025 (tomorrow) in India, likely with a 5,500mAh battery, 7.45mm thickness and a MediaTek Dimensity processor (yet to be revealed). The smartphone is expected to offer 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage options. POVA Curve 5G will be introduced in two colour options, namely black and white, as per the confirmed images. Recently, POVA Mobile India compared the battery size, strong build and thinner design of its Curve 5G with the iPhone 16. POVA Curve 5G price will be revealed tomorrow. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro Prices Revealed Ahead of Launch Tomorrow; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features of Upcoming Lava Bold N1 Series Smartphones.

POVA Curve 5G Launching in India on May 29, 2025 (Tomorrow)

Smartphone design, reimagined from the ground up. Meet POVA Curve 5G. Engineered to be iconic. Launching on 29th May, 12PM.#POVA | #POVACurve5G pic.twitter.com/a129G61oYY — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)