Pova Mobile India has announced the launch of a new smartphone in India. The company shared a teaser video showcasing a unique design and a striking space-inspired theme, featuring cosmic elements such as planets, asteroids, and a glowing planetary backdrop, with the phone's curved, futuristic rear panel prominently displayed against an otherworldly, orange-hued, Mars-like landscape. The teaser highlights the sleek curved edges and a distinctive camera module, building anticipation for the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G. Successor to the Pova Curve 5G, it is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, Android 16, up to 12GB of RAM, and an impressive 7,750mAh battery for extended usage. Further details on specifications, pricing, and availability will be revealed soon. Samsung Galaxy F70 Series Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POVA Mobiles to Launch New Smartphone in India

The transmission is complete. It’s almost here. Out of This World. Coming soon.#POVA | #POVACurve2 pic.twitter.com/SRScC27WJc — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) February 1, 2026

